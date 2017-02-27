While most of the country is talking about the “Oscar moment” where the wrong winner for best picture was initially announced, South Florida residents are too busy celebrating the victory for a film shot and based right here in Miami.

Cheers came from Oscar watch parties across the area, like one at the African American Cultural Arts Center in Liberty City, after the critically acclaimed ‘Moonlight’ brought home the top honor at Sunday’s ceremony – one of three awards the film received.

The movie’s cast includes two Norland Middle School seventh graders.

Moonlight is based on a true South Florida story about a young man growing up in a tough neighborhood, grappling with his sexuality.

Oscar watchers say they are thrilled for what the win means for young kids who come to various facilities in the area.

“It gives the kids we work with here something to look up to,” said Jazmin Jones from the African American Cultural Arts Center. “I’m like a ball of fire right now because I can’t wait to see my students and share the excitement with them.”

Moonlight, which was directed by Miami native Barry Jenkins, cost just $1.5 million to make and brought in just $22 million at the box office – making it one of the lowest grossing films to win the best picture award.