Two South Florida Republican leaders attending the swearing-in of Donald Trump say it's a slap in the face of democracy to see so many lawmakers boycotting the inauguration. Rep. Carlos Trujillo and Miami-Dade County Republican Chairman Nelson Diaz are making their way to Washington after receiving official invites to the event.

"I didn't expect anything but I was honored to receive one. Not sure why I got invited, but thrilled and happy I got invited," Trujillo said. "I went to the Republican National Convention, I can only imagine it's on a much bigger scale. The energy and excitement of a new administration and a new direction of this country."

But there's a clear divide, with as many as 54 Democratic congressional members saying they'll skip or boycott the swearing-in of Trump.

"Literally the pillar of American democracy, the peaceful transition of power. It's an example that all democracies follow. Them not attending, not participating in democracy is extremely sad and disappointing," Trujillo said.

"It's a day to celebrate the peaceful transition of power in the greatest democracy on the planet. I think we can get back to fighting about policy the day after," Nelson said.

Ultimately anyone can disagree with a president's agenda. Trujillo said you don't have to support it, but everyone should respect the oval office. He called the boycotters selfish.

"These are elected officials, these are congressmen and congresswomen who decide that their own personal agendas are bigger than American democracy. I think it's very disappointing they take that approach," he said.

Trujillo and Diaz aren't the only ones from South Florida preparing to attend the inauguration. About 40 Miami-Dade Police officers from the "Rapid Response Force" will be there to help with crowd control.