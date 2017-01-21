South Florida On Guard for Potential Severe Weather

The First Alert Forecast Team is tracking a robust cold front that is headed our way and bringing us the threat for strong storms.

As of now, the timing looks like we will start with scattered showers and storms through the first half of Sunday. By late afternoon to late evening we will start to see the rain become more widespread.

Eventually, we will track the cold front through late Sunday into the evening and overnight hours. This will leave us with a good potential for wind gusts up to 60mph and frequent lightning.

At this time, we cannot rule out isolated tornadoes and small hail.