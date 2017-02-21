With the news of President Donald Trump’s newest executive order on immigration – designed to continue his plans regarding deportation and regulation after his first order was held up by a federal judge – local politicians and business leaders are expressing concern over what this could mean for South Florida.
Members of Congress from the area – including Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Carlos Curbelo – were joined by Hispanic members of Miami’s business community and others to discuss the issue at Venture Hive, an organization that focuses on building successful businesses with a global perspective.
Many present at the Downtown Miami meeting expressed concerns about what the new order will mean – and how it has many immigrants in the area on edge even if they are here legally.
“There’s a lot of anxiety. You can feel it in our congressional office where people are coming in and saying ‘Am I going to get deported’ and some of them are green card holders,” Ros-Lehtinen said after the meeting. “This anti-immigrant feeling is going to affect them.”
Officials from the University of Miami were also at the event, expressing concern that the school will see a decrease in the number of international students who apply. Currently, UM has an enrollment of 15 percent international students.