South Florida Politicians, Business Leaders React to Trump's New Immigration Order
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

South Florida Politicians, Business Leaders React to Trump's New Immigration Order

    NBC 6's Steve Litz has reaction from one South Florida representative who is expressing concern over the President's plans.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    With the news of President Donald Trump’s newest executive order on immigration – designed to continue his plans regarding deportation and regulation after his first order was held up by a federal judge – local politicians and business leaders are expressing concern over what this could mean for South Florida.

    Members of Congress from the area – including Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Carlos Curbelo – were joined by Hispanic members of Miami’s business community and others to discuss the issue at Venture Hive, an organization that focuses on building successful businesses with a global perspective.

    Many present at the Downtown Miami meeting expressed concerns about what the new order will mean – and how it has many immigrants in the area on edge even if they are here legally.

    “There’s a lot of anxiety. You can feel it in our congressional office where people are coming in and saying ‘Am I going to get deported’ and some of them are green card holders,” Ros-Lehtinen said after the meeting. “This anti-immigrant feeling is going to affect them.”

    Officials from the University of Miami were also at the event, expressing concern that the school will see a decrease in the number of international students who apply. Currently, UM has an enrollment of 15 percent international students.

    Published 57 minutes ago

