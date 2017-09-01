A self-proclaimed psychic from South Florida was arrested at Miami International Airport on grand theft charges out of Maryland.

Gina Marie Marks, 44, was taken into custody at MIA Thursday night before she could board a plane to Barcelona, authorities said.

Marks appeared in bond court Friday, where she said she wants to fight the warrant out of Maryland.

"I want to wait, I want to stay here and fight it," Marks told Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer.

By fighting the arrest warrant Marks will stay in jail for up to 90 days while the state gets a Governor's warrant to send her to Maryland.

"Let her stay here, it's nice in the jail, you don't have to pay rent, you get meals and you get medical care," Judge Glazer said.

Investigators say Marks has a long history of scamming victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars across the country, posing as a psychic and fortuneteller.

Marks, also known as Regina Melbourne and Natalie Miller, pled guilty in 2009 to felony grand theft for defrauding five women of $65,000. In 2012, she pled guilty to defrauding three women of over $500,000, went to prison for a year and paid the victims back the money.

In the Maryland case, Marks is accused of defrauding a woman who moved there from China out of more than $82,000 through a fortune-telling scheme that lasted for months.