A South Florida transgendered woman who made international headlines when she injected others with items including cement and Fix-A-Flat entered a plea in a Broward County courtroom Monday.

Oneal Ron Morris pled no contest to charges stemming from her 2011 arrest on multiple charges – including practicing medicine without a license and manslaughter following the death of a woman she injected with a variety of dangerous items.

Morris, known as “The Dutchess”, previously served a year on charges in Miami-Dade County for practicing law without a license. She was arrested again after others came forward to say they had been injected by her.

One of the women she injected, Shatarka Nuby, died in 2012 as a result of multiple procedures that she had performed by Morris.

Sentencing is expected to take place in three weeks, with Morris facing a maximum of 15 years in jail on all charges.