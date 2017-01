After a round of severe weather Monday, South Florida will cool down...but it will only last a few hours.

Overnight, we remain dry and quiet as cooler and drier air from the cold front filters into the region.

This will knock our temperatures down, closer to near normal lows for this time of the year.

We will land anywhere between upper 50s to low 60s early Tuesday. By afternoon, the temperatures will jump back to the upper 70s to low 80s