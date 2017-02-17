Southwest Florida Teacher Reassigned After Social Media Post Criticizing Immigrants | NBC 6 South Florida
Southwest Florida Teacher Reassigned After Social Media Post Criticizing Immigrants

    The elementary school teacher in Naples was reassigned after the Facebook post was viewed, causing calls for her to be fired.

    (Published 42 minutes ago)

    An elementary school teacher in Southwest Florida has been reassigned after she made a post on Facebook criticizing immigrants.

    Victoria Fleming, a computer lab instructor and instructional review teacher, posted a message on Thursday during a nationwide push for immigrants to say home in protest of President Trump’s executive order.

    Part of Fleming’s post read "the funny thing about immigrants staying home is the rest of us who pay for them are at work like we've always been."

    According to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, she has since been reassigned to the district administrative center pending the results of an internal investigation.

    The post has been removed, but an online petition for her firing has been started. The school she worked at, Parkside Elementary School, has an enrollment that is 96 percent minorities.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

