Authorities have arrested one of the burglary suspects who allegedly opened fire on a U.S. Postal worker in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood last week.

Jacoby Myrick, 18, was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday morning on multiple charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, armed burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.

Myrick was being held on bond of more than $200,000, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Authorities said a second suspect, 18-year-old Marques Demiko Brown, remains at-large.

According to an arrest report, the pair burglarized a home in the 9300 block of Southwest 92nd Street last Thursday, smashing through a glass door to get inside. Once inside, the two stole a pair of watches worth about $1,400 and two Apple laptops worth about $4,000, the report said.

The postal worker was delivering mail to the home and saw the two men jump out of the backyard, the report said. The men allegedly shot at the postal worker before fleeing the scene.

The postal worker wasn't injured.