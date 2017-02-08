Teen Wanted in Man's Murder in Miami-Dade: Police | NBC 6 South Florida
Teen Wanted in Man's Murder in Miami-Dade: Police

    Police are looking for 18-year-old Antione Webster for his alleged role in the shooting death of another man Jan. 18th.

    Police are searching for a teen wanted in the murder of a man in northwest Miami-Dade last month.

    Antoine "Ton" Webster, 18, is wanted for second-degree murder in the killing of 23-year-old Jerald Griffin on the afternoon of January 18, Miami-Dade Police said Wednesday.

    Griffin was found shot in the area of Northwest 77th Terrace and Northwest 13th Court. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

    Police didn't release a possible motive for the shooting.

    Webster should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

