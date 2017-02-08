Teen Wanted in Man's Murder in Miami-Dade: Police

Police are searching for a teen wanted in the murder of a man in northwest Miami-Dade last month.
Antoine "Ton" Webster, 18, is wanted for second-degree murder in the killing of 23-year-old Jerald Griffin on the afternoon of January 18, Miami-Dade Police said Wednesday.
Griffin was found shot in the area of Northwest 77th Terrace and Northwest 13th Court. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
Police didn't release a possible motive for the shooting.
Webster should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
