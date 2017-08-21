Authorities are searching for a burglar who who stole a bag filled with $30,000 in jewelry and cash from the car of a man who was pumping gas at a filling station in Lauderhill.

Thief Swipes Bag With $30K in Cash, Jewelry From Car at Lauderhill Gas Station

Authorities are searching for a burglar who who stole a bag filled with $30,000 in jewelry and cash from the car of a man who was pumping gas at a filling station in Lauderhill.

The theft happened back on Aug. 15 at the Chevron station in the 7100 block of North University Drive and was caught on a surveillance camera, Lauderhill Police officials said Monday.

Police said the victim was pumping gas when the suspect silently opened his passenger door and grabbed the bag from the front seat. The video showed the suspect take off in a white Nissan Murano.

Police said the victim had about $30,000 worth of jewelry and cash in the bag, which he was taking to the Jewelry Exchange. He said he didn't get a good look at the suspect.

Record Setting Fish Caught in St. Petersburg

James Taylor caught a record-setting grouper in St. Petersburg. (Published 2 hours ago)

Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700.