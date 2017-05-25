Things To Do In South Florida For Memorial Day Weekend

The safety initiative comes during National Safe Boating Week – and in the wake of several deadly accidents in recent weeks across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. (Published 2 hours ago)

Memorial Day weekend is a time to sit back and reflect on the freedom we have, thanks to the sacrifices of our troops. In South Florida, there are several ways to honor the soldiers who lost their lives protecting our country, as well as kickoff the summer season. Here are some family-friendly events to enjoy this Memorial Day weekend, including beach parties, barbecues and more.

Memorial Day Barbeque at Pérez Art Museum Miami

The Pérez Art Museum Miami will be hosting its annual Memorial Day celebration on the terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay on Monday, May 29. The event, which is free for active duty military personnel and veterans, will feature live music, barbeque specials and a special appearance by Coast Guard Air Station Miami. PAMM will also grant complimentary admission to family members of veterans/active duty personnel.

Admission is free for PAMM members, $16 for adults and $12 for seniors, students and kids. Click here for more information.

Great American Beach Party

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the whole family this Memorial Day weekend, head over to Fort Lauderdale Beach on Saturday for the 8th annual Great American Beach Party. There will be live music performances and a car show for the adults, and a sand castle contest and kids zone for the younger family members. Eddie Money, Shane Duncan, Mr. Nice Guy and other rock and country artists will perform, as well as reggae artist Big Harvest.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 27, near AA1A and Las Olas Boulevard. Click here for more information.

Memorial Day KidzFest

Flamingo Gardens will host KidzFest this Memorial Day weekend, an event which will feature the wildlife sanctuary’s new Lost World of Dinosaurs exhibit. Kids can talk to a paleontologist and participate in a variety of games and arts and crafts activities. Admission is $19.95 for kids 12 and up, $12.94 for kids 3 -11 and free for children under 2 years of age. Click here for more information.

Memorial Day Weekend Road Closures NBC 6's Stephanie Bertini breaks down the areas you need to avoid during the Memorial Day Weekend in South Florida. (Published 4 hours ago)



Dogs, Beaches & Brews

Grab your pup and head to the beach this Friday for Dogs, Beaches and Brews. The paw-pular event allows you to socialize with other dog owners at the beach from 5 to 10 p.m. and enjoy a dog-friendly happy hour at World Famous Parrot Lounge. The dog beach is located at A1A, about 1,400 feet north of Sunrise Blvd.

Ceremonies and observances

Across South Florida, members of the U.S. Armed Forces will be commemorated and celebrated during various ceremonies and observances. Services will be held in Coral Gables, Doral, Miami Shores, North Miami, Hialeah, Miami Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Sunrise, Plantation and Davie. For details, click here.