Tuesday Marks Final Day For Current Florida Prepaid College Program Registration Period | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Education on 6

Providing families with tools to get the most out of their children's education

Tuesday Marks Final Day For Current Florida Prepaid College Program Registration Period

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Parents across Florida, listen up – today is the last day to enroll your children in Florida's Prepaid College Program and lock in current college costs for their future education.

    After midnight, you’ll have to wait until the end of the year for the next open enrollment period. Plans are up an average of two percent over last year.

    A traditional four-year university plan right now costs an average of $187 per month. There are also two year programs and hybrid plans between community colleges and universities. The cheapest plan is $47 a month for one year at a university.

    “It is a way that you are able to actually plan your budget, based on what you can do," said spokesperson Shannon Colavecchio.

    The prepaid college board promises to save your family money in the long run while gaining predictability at the same time. You can sign up by clicking on this link.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices