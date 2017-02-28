Parents across Florida, listen up – today is the last day to enroll your children in Florida's Prepaid College Program and lock in current college costs for their future education.

After midnight, you’ll have to wait until the end of the year for the next open enrollment period. Plans are up an average of two percent over last year.

A traditional four-year university plan right now costs an average of $187 per month. There are also two year programs and hybrid plans between community colleges and universities. The cheapest plan is $47 a month for one year at a university.

“It is a way that you are able to actually plan your budget, based on what you can do," said spokesperson Shannon Colavecchio.

The prepaid college board promises to save your family money in the long run while gaining predictability at the same time. You can sign up by clicking on this link.