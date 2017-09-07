U-Haul Offers 30 Days Of Free Self-Storage In Broward, Miami-Dade - NBC 6 South Florida
U-Haul Offers 30 Days Of Free Self-Storage In Broward, Miami-Dade

    If you’re looking to store items and personal belongings before Hurricane Irma hits, 11 U-Haul companies across Florida are offering 30 days of free self-storage and container usage, according to a news release.

    “Thousands have begun to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure facilities where evacuees can store their possessions,” U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president Cal Conner said. “This is a neighborly service we have the ability to extend as Irma approaches, and in her aftermath. We are happy to assist our communities in times of need.”

    Here are participating U-Haul locations in Miami-Dade and Broward.

    MIAMI

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dadeland

    6701 S. Dixie Hwy.

    Miami, FL 33143

    (305) 661-2182

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dolphin

    10895 NW 21st St.

    Miami, FL 33172

    (305) 406-1006

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greater Miami

    1000 NE 1st Ave.

    Miami, FL 331132

    (305) 358-9291


    MIAMI GARDENS

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Miami Gardens

    18400 NW 27th Ave.

    Miami Gardens, FL 33056

    (305) 624-9344


    NORTH MIAMI

    U-Haul Storage of North Miami Beach

    2100 NE 162nd St.

    North Miami Beach, FL 33162

    (305) 947-6461


    HIALEAH 

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hialeah

    6150 W. 20th Ave.

    Hialeah, FL 33016

    (305) 556-0562


    COCONUT CREEK

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek

    5431 Johnson Road

    Coconut Creek, FL 33073

    (954) 428-7369


    MARGATE

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Margate

    1700 N. State Road 7

    Margate, FL 33063

    (954) 973-2440


    FORT LAUDERDALE

    U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broward Blvd.

    2800 W. Broward Blvd.

    Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

    (954) 584-1500


    POMPANO BEACH

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Pompano

    1120 NE 48th St.

    Pompano Beach, FL 33064

    (954) 580-3273

    U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample and Powerline

    2150 W. Sample Road

    Pompano Beach, FL 33062

    (954) 946-3711

    U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample Road

    903 E. Sample Road

    Pompano Beach, FL 33064

    (954) 781-8660


    SUNRISE

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunrise

    4747 Nob Hill Road

    Sunrise, FL 33351

    (954) 749-2727


    WILTON MANORS

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Five Points

    2801 N. Dixie Hwy.

    Wilton Manors, FL 33334

    (954) 563-2410


    MEDLEY

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Doral

    8700 NW 77th Court

    Medley, FL 33166

    (305) 805-7109


















