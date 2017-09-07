If you’re looking to store items and personal belongings before Hurricane Irma hits, 11 U-Haul companies across Florida are offering 30 days of free self-storage and container usage, according to a news release.
“Thousands have begun to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure facilities where evacuees can store their possessions,” U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president Cal Conner said. “This is a neighborly service we have the ability to extend as Irma approaches, and in her aftermath. We are happy to assist our communities in times of need.”
Here are participating U-Haul locations in Miami-Dade and Broward.
MIAMI
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dadeland
6701 S. Dixie Hwy.
Miami, FL 33143
(305) 661-2182
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dolphin
10895 NW 21st St.
Miami, FL 33172
(305) 406-1006
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greater Miami
1000 NE 1st Ave.
Miami, FL 331132
(305) 358-9291
MIAMI GARDENS
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Miami Gardens
18400 NW 27th Ave.
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
(305) 624-9344
NORTH MIAMI
U-Haul Storage of North Miami Beach
2100 NE 162nd St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 947-6461
HIALEAH
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hialeah
6150 W. 20th Ave.
Hialeah, FL 33016
(305) 556-0562
COCONUT CREEK
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek
5431 Johnson Road
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
(954) 428-7369
MARGATE
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Margate
1700 N. State Road 7
Margate, FL 33063
(954) 973-2440
FORT LAUDERDALE
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broward Blvd.
2800 W. Broward Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 584-1500
POMPANO BEACH
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Pompano
1120 NE 48th St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 580-3273
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample and Powerline
2150 W. Sample Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
(954) 946-3711
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample Road
903 E. Sample Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 781-8660
SUNRISE
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunrise
4747 Nob Hill Road
Sunrise, FL 33351
(954) 749-2727
WILTON MANORS
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Five Points
2801 N. Dixie Hwy.
Wilton Manors, FL 33334
(954) 563-2410
MEDLEY
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Doral
8700 NW 77th Court
Medley, FL 33166
(305) 805-7109