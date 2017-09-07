If you’re looking to store items and personal belongings before Hurricane Irma hits, 11 U-Haul companies across Florida are offering 30 days of free self-storage and container usage, according to a news release.

“Thousands have begun to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure facilities where evacuees can store their possessions,” U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president Cal Conner said. “This is a neighborly service we have the ability to extend as Irma approaches, and in her aftermath. We are happy to assist our communities in times of need.”

Here are participating U-Haul locations in Miami-Dade and Broward.

MIAMI

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dadeland

6701 S. Dixie Hwy.

Miami, FL 33143

(305) 661-2182

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dolphin

10895 NW 21st St.

Miami, FL 33172

(305) 406-1006

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greater Miami

1000 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 331132

(305) 358-9291





MIAMI GARDENS

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Miami Gardens

18400 NW 27th Ave.

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

(305) 624-9344





NORTH MIAMI

U-Haul Storage of North Miami Beach

2100 NE 162nd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

(305) 947-6461





HIALEAH

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hialeah

6150 W. 20th Ave.

Hialeah, FL 33016

(305) 556-0562





COCONUT CREEK

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek

5431 Johnson Road

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

(954) 428-7369





MARGATE

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Margate

1700 N. State Road 7

Margate, FL 33063

(954) 973-2440





FORT LAUDERDALE

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broward Blvd.

2800 W. Broward Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 584-1500





POMPANO BEACH

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Pompano

1120 NE 48th St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

(954) 580-3273

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample and Powerline

2150 W. Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

(954) 946-3711

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample Road

903 E. Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

(954) 781-8660





SUNRISE

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunrise

4747 Nob Hill Road

Sunrise, FL 33351

(954) 749-2727





WILTON MANORS

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Five Points

2801 N. Dixie Hwy.

Wilton Manors, FL 33334

(954) 563-2410





MEDLEY

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Doral

8700 NW 77th Court

Medley, FL 33166

(305) 805-7109



































































