U2 Coming to South Florida For 'Joshua Tree' Celebration Tour | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

U2 Coming to South Florida For 'Joshua Tree' Celebration Tour

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FilmMagic
    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 05: Guitarist The Edge and Bono of U2 perform during the 2016 UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Benefit Concert during the 2016 Salesforce / Dreamforce Conference at the "Cloud Palace" Cow Palace on October 5, 2016 in Daly City, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

    South Florida is one of few stops legendary band U2 will make during its celebration tour this summer.

    U2 marks the 30th anniversary of its classic album The Joshua Tree with a North American tour that kicks off May 12.

    The Joshua Tree was released in 1987 and became U2's first #1 album in the U.S., with hits like "With Or Without You" and " I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For".

    The tour begins in Vancouver and comes to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium June 11. Pop rock bank One Republic will open U2's South Florida show.

    This is the first time the Irish band will perform in Miami in six years. Tickets for The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 go on sale January 17th in the U.S.

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices