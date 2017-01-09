U2 Coming to South Florida For 'Joshua Tree' Celebration Tour

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 05: Guitarist The Edge and Bono of U2 perform during the 2016 UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Benefit Concert during the 2016 Salesforce / Dreamforce Conference at the "Cloud Palace" Cow Palace on October 5, 2016 in Daly City, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

South Florida is one of few stops legendary band U2 will make during its celebration tour this summer.

U2 marks the 30th anniversary of its classic album The Joshua Tree with a North American tour that kicks off May 12.

The Joshua Tree was released in 1987 and became U2's first #1 album in the U.S., with hits like "With Or Without You" and " I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For".

The tour begins in Vancouver and comes to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium June 11. Pop rock bank One Republic will open U2's South Florida show.

This is the first time the Irish band will perform in Miami in six years. Tickets for The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 go on sale January 17th in the U.S.