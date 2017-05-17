Authorities have issued a warrant for a man who they say placed hidden cameras in coat hooks in women's restrooms in the Florida Keys last year.

Charles Schmidt, 36, is accused of placing three cameras in bathrooms in the Upper Keys last May, Monroe County Sheriff's office officials said Wednesday.

Schmidt, of Homestead, is wanted for 14 counts of video voyeurism with a victim 19 years of age or older and two counts of video voyeurism with a victim under 16 years of age. He is believed to have fled with his girlfriend, 27-year-old Shelly Arnold.

Authorities said the hidden cameras were found mounted in bathroom stalls at Anne’s Beach in Islamorada, the Circle K Convenience store at the 99 mile marker, and the public restrooms at Harry Harris Park.

The devices are sold by various companies as "home security devices." They look like white coat hooks with a very small hole on the top and use motion detection cameras to take video.

Officials said the cameras were found with videos showing women and girl in various states of undress. They also had "test" videos showing a man with a distinctive tattoo.

Detectives were able to identify Schmidt based on the tattoo and surveillance video of him in the convenience store showing him wearing a short with a business' logo.

One of the "test" videos also showed a young girl in a travel trailer bathroom. Detectives were able to track down the girl's mother, who said she is friends with Schmidt's children, hangs out at the trailer often and has visited the Florida Keys with Schmidt and his family in the trailer.

Anyone with information on Schmidt's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 305-289-2351.