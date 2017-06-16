Amazon to Buy Whole Foods in Deal Valued at $13.7 Billion | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Amazon to Buy Whole Foods in Deal Valued at $13.7 Billion

The deal is expected to close later in 2017, the companies said

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Amazon to Buy Whole Foods in Deal Valued at $13.7 Billion
    AP
    FILE - In this Wednesday, June 24, 2015, file photo, pedestrians pass in front of a Whole Foods Market store in Union Square, in New York. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, Whole Foods Market Inc. reports financial results. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

    Online retail giant Amazon will acquire Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $14 billion, the company announced Friday.

    “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

    The deal must be approved by Whole Foods’ shareholders and pass regulatory approvals. It’s expected to close later in 2017, the companies said.

    Under the deal, Whole Foods will continue to operate stores under their brand name and CEO John Mackey will remain in his role, Amazon said in a statement. The headquarters of the grocer will also remain in Austin, Texas, the statement said. 

    Wild Food Crazes: Unicorn Frappuccino and Sushi Donut

    [NATL] Wildest Food Crazes: Unicorn Frappuccino


    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices