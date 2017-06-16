Amazon to Buy Whole Foods in Deal Valued at $13.7 Billion

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 24, 2015, file photo, pedestrians pass in front of a Whole Foods Market store in Union Square, in New York. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, Whole Foods Market Inc. reports financial results. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Online retail giant Amazon will acquire Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $14 billion, the company announced Friday.

“Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

The deal must be approved by Whole Foods’ shareholders and pass regulatory approvals. It’s expected to close later in 2017, the companies said.

Under the deal, Whole Foods will continue to operate stores under their brand name and CEO John Mackey will remain in his role, Amazon said in a statement. The headquarters of the grocer will also remain in Austin, Texas, the statement said.



