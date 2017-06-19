Dow Hits Another Record High at Open as Tech Stocks Bounce | NBC 6 South Florida
Dow Hits Another Record High at Open as Tech Stocks Bounce

"I just don't see any reason for excessive optimism or pessimism right now," one analyst said

    AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File
    In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved into a building located near the New York Stock Exchange.

    The Dow Jones industrial average continued its march upward Monday, opening at a record high that top's last week's milestone of 21,391.97, CNBC reported.

    The S&P 500 opened up 0.4 percent, leaving it just below a record of its own. And the Nasdaq composite rose as well, nearly 1 percent.

    "I don't know where the optimism is coming from. That's not to say we should be negative. I just don't see any reason for excessive optimism or pessimism right now," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

    Technology stocks were bouncing back from a rough week, with Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet all up about 1 percent in early trading.


