Former Panama Dictator Manuel Noriega Dies at 83 | NBC 6 South Florida
Former Panama Dictator Manuel Noriega Dies at 83

Noriega was convicted of drug smuggling and racketeering, becoming the first foreign leader to be convicted of crimes in a U.S. court

    AP, File
    This May 1989 file photo shows General Manuel Antonio Noriega speaking to the press in Panama.

    Manuel Noriega, the former Panamanian dictator whose brutal six-year reign was ended by a U.S. invasion, has died at 83, a hospital in Panama confirmed to NBC News.

    Noriega early on caught the attention of the CIA and became a paid informant for the U.S. agency. He then rose to power through the military and served as de facto leader of Panama in the 1980's.

    David Zalubowski/AP

    However, Noriega became a brutal, repressive leader and established himself as a drug lord, with some of the biggest banks being used to launder drug money. President George H.W. Bush ordered troops to Panama in 1989 and by Jan. 31, 1990, Noriega was in custody.

    Noriega was convicted of drug smuggling and racketeering, becoming the first foreign leader to be convicted of crimes in a U.S. court. He was released in 2007 after serving 17 years of his 40-year sentence.

    Published at 1:37 AM EDT on May 30, 2017 | Updated at 2:41 AM EDT on May 30, 2017
