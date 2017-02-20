'Not My Presidents Day' Rallies Held Across US

Demonstrators carry signs decrying President Donald Trump during a 'Not My Presidents Day" rally outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, in this Feb. 20, 2017, photo, which has been edited for profanities. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Presidents Day means a day off for many across the United States, and hundreds of people in cities from New York to Los Angeles were using it to send a message to the current occupant of the White House.

"Not My Presidents Day" rallies were being held in at least a dozen cities Monday, continuing a weekend of demonstrations aimed at speaking out against President Donald Trump's policies and actions.

The rallies in Chicago and New York were held near the Trump International Hotel in both cities, each drawing hundreds of people.

Two people at the Los Angeles rally outside city hall interviewed on MSNBC said they came because they find Trump purposely divisive and untruthful.

A march and rally in Atlanta was called "ImPEACH NOW," a reference to the state fruit, and NBC affiliate WXIA reported that the march stretched five miles.

Hundreds or thousands of people were expected at each rally. There were no reports of arrests at any rally as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

Trump was at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday, from where he announced that he'd tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to fill the role of National Security Adviser, which the resignation of Michael Flynn left vacant.

He didn't address the rallies, but did tweet "HAPPY PRESIDENTS DAY - MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" along with another tweet reiterating his claim that Sweden is being hurt by immigration. It is based on a Fox News report and refuted by many in the nation.

Earlier in the long weekend, demonstrators nationwide had rallied against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raids, while New York City held a rally in support of Muslim Americans and scientists rallied in Boston urging Trump to recognize climate change and tackle environmental issues.