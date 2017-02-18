People attend a rally and a mock funeral for the United States Presidency in Washington Square Park on Feb. 18, 2017 in New York City. Dozens of people marched with posters of dead presidents while chanting slogans against President Donald Trump. Across the country protests are becoming a daily occurrence as people react to the policies of the Trump administration.

Thousands of people nationwide have vowed to spend their Presidents Day Weekend protesting President Donald Trump and his policies at "Not My President's Day" rallies scheduled to take place in at least 25 cities across the country, according to NBC News.

On Saturday, more than 1,000 people marched in downtown Dallas in solidarity with refugees and immigrants.

Religious leaders, activists, and refugee resettlement agencies participated in the march which started at the Dallas City Hall and ended at JFK Memorial Plaza.

In Los Angeles, a coalition of groups and activists marched through downtown in protest of Trump's immigration policies, and to call on city leaders to make Los Angeles a sanctuary city, according to a statement about the event.

In New York City's Washington Square, hundreds attended a mock funeral for President's Day. Protesters dressed in black, listened as a eulogy was delivered for the American presidency.

On Sunday, five thousand people are expected to come together in Chicago to resist the Trump administration's agenda of "racism, sexism, bigotry, and war," John Beacham, rally coordinator, said.

In Salem, Oregon, more than 1,200 people have pledged to show up to protest on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol.

On Monday, several rallies are expected across the U.S.: