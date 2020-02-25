Electric vehicle charging infrastructure comes to Alligator Alley

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida is ecstatic to announce 12 new Tesla Superchargers are live and charging vehicles on Alligator Alley.

The Tribe is excited to host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, February 28 at 2 p.m. to celebrate that the connectors have been installed and ready for usage. The new V3 Superchargers are located in the Miccosukee Service Plaza at 47801 W State Road 84 on the I-75 in Alligator Alley.

Tesla’s V3 Superchargers will allow the owners to recover up to 75 miles of charge in 5 minutes when operating at peak efficiency.

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida will also be taking this time to present a plaque in honor of Andres Dennis, a hardworking paralegal for the Tribe. With that, there will also be a special dedication in his honor.

