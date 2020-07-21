Helping Hands: South Florida Teen Aims to Feed 100k Families During Pandemic

Celine Churchman is a 15-year-old with a big goal.

“My big goal is to feed 100,000 families,” she said.

She was first exposed to how the financial toll of the pandemic is affecting families at the kitchen table though her friends.

“It was people confiding in me,” she said.

The teen decided to use her leverage in the community and her connections to do something about the demand for free food sources in South Florida.

The teenager is about to enter her sophomore year at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School where she is part of the Key Club, an organization dedicated to service. Her efforts to serve are also in line with a volunteer position she holds at Sweetwater Commissioner Marcos Villanueva’s office, as a Junior Legislative Aid and Events Coordinator.

With backing from the Villanueva's office, the teen has been able to coordinate several food distributions.

She has also managed to rally others her age. Celine assembles teams of teenage volunteers to help give out free food to those in need.

If you would like to donate to help the teenager achieve her big goal, you can contact the commissioner's office at 786-510-9400 or mvillanueva@cityofsweetwater.fl.gov.

