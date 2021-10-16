Opa-Locka Hosts First Conga Loca Hispanic Street Festival

The town of Opa-Locka is hosting its first Conga Loca Hispanic Street Festival Saturday starting at noon.

On hand will be NBC 6 anchor Roxanne Vargas as the Emcee and Commissioner John H. Taylor, Jr. as the host of the event is taking place at the Opa-Locka City Hall on 780 Fisherman Street.

Conga Loca will feature performances by 2021 Latin Grammy Award nominee Ale Mor, Adolescentes Orchestra, DJ Laz and Luciente as well the Hialeah-Miami Lakes and Hialeah Gardens High School marching bands.

The event comes just as Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close.

Latin music legends and Miami staples Gloria and Emilio Estefan lent a hand to celebrate the inaugural event with a short video clip.

You can RSVP for the free event here.