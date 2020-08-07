The Miccosukee Business Council swears in a new Assistant Chairman

MIAMI, FL – On Monday, August 10 at 10:00 AM, The Miccosukee Business Council will be swearing-in the newly elected Assistant Chairman, Lucas Osceola. The ceremony will be held in the Administration Building Auditorium, found on the first floor of the Miccosukee Administration Building.

The new Assistant Chairman will be sworn in privately, amongst the Business Council and his closest family members. The event will be livestreamed via our Instagram platform, under the username @miccosukee.resort.gaming for those interested in viewing the ceremony.

Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, established in 1999 and operated by the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, is a full resort and gaming facility boasting more than 1,700 machines and high-stakes bingo 24-hours-a-day. Located at the edge of the Everglades at 500 SW 177 Ave, Miccosukee Resort & Gaming is a world-class hotel with modernized suites, ancillary amenities, and excellent eateries ranging from deli favorites through upscale fine dining. For reservations and information call 1-877-242-6464 or visit Miccosukee.com.