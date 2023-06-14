Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files paperwork to enter 2024 presidential race

Francis Suarez filed paperwork Wednesday to enter the 2024 presidential race.

The Miami mayor would be challenging former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence for the GOP nomination.

The mayor told NBC6 anchor Jackie Nespral in a recent interview that he was "strongly considering" entering the race.

"The decision day is quickly approaching. As I said, I went from considering it to strongly considering it,” he said. “We’re considering it, and you know we are at the final stages."

“I think it’s important for the Republican Party to set up a criteria for candidates to be on the debate stage,” he said. “If you can’t meet it, you probably shouldn’t be running. But certainly, we feel we can get there, and we feel that we have an incredibly important story to tell being the only Hispanic candidate from both parties, being someone who is a mayor and who is a young Republican.”

