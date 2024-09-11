What you need to know about voting in Florida: Registration, polling places and more

On the heels of the first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, many Floridians are asking how they can make sure they're ready to head to the polls.

Casting your ballot is easy, safe and a vital part of the democratic process.

Here's everything you need to know about how to vote.

Remember: Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

How do I register to vote?

Deadline : Oct. 7

: Oct. 7 Eligibility : Must be at least 18 years old and a citizen of the United States. Anyone convicted of a felony or who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting, who has not had their civil rights restored, cannot vote.

There are a few ways to register to vote. The easiest way is online at this link. If you are not sure if you're registered, there is also an option to check your status.

You can also fill out this form and submit it in person or by mail.

How can I cast my ballot?

Once you're registered to vote, there are three ways to cast your ballot in Florida.

BY MAIL

You can request a vote-by-mail ballot so you can fill it out at your convenience and drop it off (at a designated drop box at your county's Supervisor of Elections office or at an early voting site) or mail it back when you're ready.

But there are important dates to keep in mind:

Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot: Oct. 24.

Oct. 24. Deadline to return a vote-by-mail ballot: The ballot must be received, regardless of postmark, by the Supervisor of Elections' office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For where to drop off or send your vote-by-mail ballot, go here if you live in Miami-Dade County and go here if you live in Broward County.

ON ELECTION DAY

If you want to vote in person on Nov. 5, you have from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to report to your voting precinct. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Go here to find your polling place.

VOTING EARLY

Voting early is also an option, but the exact dates during which you can do so vary by county. It's a good option for those who want to cast their ballot in person and avoid lines.

In Miami-Dade County, you can vote early in person from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2.

In Broward County, you can vote early in person from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3.

Go to your Supervisor of Elections website for more specific information.