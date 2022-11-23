6 in the Mix

Watch Party for NBC's ‘The Voice' Coming to Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood

Join fellow fans of The Voice for this one-of-a-kind watch party on Monday at the Hard Rock Casino

By NBC 6

Fan Week is coming up for NBC's hit show The Voice, and you're invited to the celebration!

On Monday, Nov. 28, fans will gather to watch The Voice at Daer Nightclub at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and you must be 21 years or older to enter.

Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis so a ticket does not guarantee a spot. Reserve tickets here.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

6 in the Mix
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us