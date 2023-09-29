Aerosmith's farewell tour on hold into 2024 over Steven Tyler's ‘serious' throat injury

Aerosmith has postponed its farewell tour again, pushing its next date into next year, as the band revealed Friday that singer Steven Tyler's vocal cords are more injured than previously believed.

"Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," the band said in a statement announcing that the Peace Out tour would resume in 2024.

Tyler damaged his vocal cords at a concert earlier this month, causing bleeding. At the time, a doctor ordered him not to sing for at least 30 days, which prompted the band to cancel concerts in Chicago, Detroit, Washington, Toronto, Raleigh and Cleveland.

But the injury to his larynx, also known as the voice box, that was revealed Friday requires patience, the band said.

In the statement, Tyler said he was "heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith," and promised "we will be back as soon as we can!"

The legendary band from Boston was set for 40 dates across North America for the Peace Out: The Farewell Tour, with The Black Crowes as the opening act.

All tickets for the rescheduled shows — most of the new dates haven't been set yet — will be honored on the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend, according to the band.

More information can be found on Aerosmith’s website.