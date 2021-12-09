Alec Baldwin Celebrates Robert F. Kennedy Legacy in First Event Since ‘Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin on Thursday made his first public appearance since the fatal shooting on the set of the Western film “Rust,” hosting the annual Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope gala in midtown Manhattan.

“Thank you for all coming out tonight. It’s great to be together in person,” Baldwin said in brief introductory remarks. “My wife and I have six kids — anything to get out of the house for 30 minutes.”

He called on guests to follow the words of Robert F. Kennedy and “make gentle the life of this world.”

Kerry Kennedy, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization’s president, said she was “touched” that Baldwin agreed to appear.

Baldwin did not directly comment on the Oct. 21 shooting in New Mexico, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounded director Joel Souza, 48.

