Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner are expecting their first child

Brittney Griner is expecting her first child with her wife, Cherelle Griner.

The couple announced on Instagram April 13 that they are expecting their baby in July.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being,” the caption read, with the hashtag, #BabyGrinerComingSoon and #July2024.

Brittney and Cherelle Griner met at Baylor University and got married in June 2019.

Brittney Griner was drafted to the WNBA in 2013 and has played for the Phoenix Mercury since.

Brittney Griner was detained in Russia in February 2022 after customs agents at a Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She was tried on drug charges and said at the trial that she had packed them inadvertently. She was sentenced to nine years at a Russian penal colony, which she began serving in November 2022.

She was freed Dec. 8, 2022, after President Joe Biden negotiated her release in exchange for a Russian arms dealer.

Cherelle Griner spoke at a press conference that same day and said, “Today my family is whole. As you all are aware, there’s so many other families who are not whole.”

Brittney Griner returned to the basketball court in May 2023.

She will release a memoir about her experiences in Russia titled “Coming Home” on May 7.

“Ultimately, the book is also a story of how my family, my faith, and the support of millions who rallied for my rescue helped me endure a nightmare,” the basketball star said in an Instagram post Feb. 6.

