Bruce Willis' ‘Condition Has Progressed' to Frontotemporal Dementia, His Family Says

Actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, his family said Thursday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, ex-wife Demi Moore and Rumer Willis, the couple's eldest daughter, shared that the actor's aphasia diagnosis, which the family had announced in March 2022, has progressed.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," they wrote in their respective Instagram posts, which were signed by the "Ladies of Willis/Moore" family.

For more on this story, go to NBC News