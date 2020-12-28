Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts has a new holidate just in time for New Year's Eve.

E! News confirms the 29-year-old actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with partner Garrett Hedlund.

The "Holidate"star gave birth on Sunday in Los Angeles, sources told TMZ. Roberts and Hedlund reportedly named the newborn Rhodes.

Roberts confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram in August, writing, "Me...and my two favorite guys," alongside photos of the Mudbound actor and her baby bump. Her aunt, Julia Roberts, wrote, "Love you," as she prepared to welcome her great-nephew into the world.

The stars later celebrated their first child with an intimate baby shower in October. Though the garden party was only attended by 15 people due to COVID, Kristen Stewart and Camila Morrone made the cut. Roberts wrote of the special day, "So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times."

The baby boy is the third to join the "Scream Queens" family this year, after Roberts' co-stars Lea Michele and Billie Lourd each welcomed sons in 2020.

"It's pure witchcraft," Roberts said on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." "I don't know how else to explain it. It was not planned."

It has been a year of surprises for the couple, who started dating around March 2019. Roberts has explained that her endometriosis diagnosis affected her fertility and she had to freeze her eggs to ensure she could have children.

The "Scream Queens" alum said in November, "I was also terrified. Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn't be able to have kids."

Later, Roberts joked that had to "grovel" with her mom following a miscommunication about her pregnancy reveal. Mom Kelly Cunningham accidentally "spilled the beans" before Roberts was ready to share her baby news, forcing her to block the grandma-to-be on Instagram over the summer.

They "kind of laughed" about it and "kind of got in a fight," Roberts told Jimmy Kimmel. "I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon."

As for Hedlund, he was arrested for a DUI in January and a judge ordered him to seek counseling. His rep told E! News that the treatment "was successful," saying, "Today, he is in a solid and great place."

Similarly, a source described their relationship as being on steady ground, sharing, "Emma is committed when she's with someone and they are both conscious that it will take work."

Things were looking up for Roberts by the fall, when she appeared on Cosmo as its first pregnant cover star. Vanessa Hudgens, Jessica Alba, January Jones and Isla Fisher all gushed over her mommy photoshoot.

It truly proved that if there's one thing we'll miss about 2020, it's her cute pregnancy style.