Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Kids Apple and Moses Were ‘Traumatized' After Discovering This on Her Phone

Maybe some things are better left for the private folder.

In an April 18 installment of the Goop newsletter, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the photo on her phone lock screen and how it came to be.

"My lock screen was a picture of Brad [Falchuk] without his shirt on," Paltrow wrote. "And my kids were so traumatized that they picked up the phone and took this selfie."

The new kid-approved wallpaper features a selfie of Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, 17, and son Moses Martin, 16, -- who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And though Moses may not approve of his mom's shirtless-husband screen saver, he has been known to find his mom's choices empowering. In an October 2021 interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Paltrow shared that her son came around to the idea of Goop selling vibrators, despite being "embarrassed" at first.

"My son actually said to me the other day -- he's like a really sensitive, amazing kid -- and he said, 'You know, first I was really embarrassed that you sold vibrators on Goop,'" Paltrow said. "'But now I see that it's actually great because you're giving permission to people who think it's embarrassing for it not to be embarrassing."

Gwyneth Paltrow's Shoutout to Son Moses for His 16th Birthday Is The Sweetest Thing You'll See All Day

Paltrow went on to share that it's not just Moses who takes an interest in Goop's happenings, but the whole family.

"I care so much, so therefore they care so much. It's a nice family effort," she said. "I mean, there's certain things I don't bring home to the whole family."