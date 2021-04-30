Here's What's Going On Between Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck As They Reunite in L.A.

Is it 2002 or 2021? Because Bennifer is back!

Following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez is turning to a different former fiancé--Ben Affleck--for a shoulder to lean on.

Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 48, have reportedly reunited now that they're both newly single, according to photos obtained by Page Six. He was seen being picked up and dropped off at the singer's Los Angeles mansion on Friday, April 30.

An eyewitness tells E! News how the rendezvous went down, explaining that Ben left his Mercedes at Hotel Bel-Air before he was picked up and taken to her house up the street. In the afternoon, J.Lo's Escalade left her house and dropped Ben back off at the hotel, with his backpack in tow. "He got his Mercedes and left," per the witness.

But don't get too ahead of yourself: For now, J.Lo and Ben are keeping things platonic. "They are just friends," a source tells E! News.

The exes met on the set of her movie "Gigli" and got engaged in 2002, before splitting in 2004.

The next year, Ben married Jennifer Garner, though they notoriously split following his alleged affair with their nanny in 2015. Ben has been single since January 2021, when he and "Knives Out" breakout Ana de Armas called it quits.

As for Jennifer, she just announced her breakup from A.Rod on April 15, saying in a joint statement, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

A source told E! News that J.Lo was the one to call it off because she had "not been happy for a while now," adding, "Once her trust is broken, there's no turning around."

Though Jennifer didn't go through with the weddings to either Ben or A.Rod, she has been married three times before. She was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 (though they separated the year prior). She was then with Marc Anthony, the father of her 13-year-old twins, from 2004 to 2014.

Now, it seems the stars have finally aligned for a Bennifer reunion, and she is wasting no time reconnecting with an old flame.

Ben has been open about keeping in touch with the "World of Dance" judge. Coincidentally, he praised her earlier this month in an article for InStyle, saying, "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

The father of three noted, "Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s... at best?"

In return, Jennifer called him "funny," teasing, "He still looks pretty good too."

In 2016, she reflected on her engagement to the "Justice League" star and made it clear she had real feelings for him.

"I think different time different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there," she told People. "We didn't try to have a public relationship... We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure."

J.Lo previously admitted Ben was her "first big heartbreak" and that she "loved" getting that show-stopping 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring.

Despite her meetups with Ben, J.Lo has also been keeping things cordial with Alex, 45, at the same time. The baseball player flew to L.A. to see his ex just eight days ago, in an effort to make up with her.

"He doesn't want to give up on their relationship and is willing to do whatever he has to do. He spent two nights with her trying to work things out," a source close to J.Lo shared with E! News. "He keeps trying to show her how serious he is and how much he loves her."

E! News has reached out to Ben and Jen's reps for comment.