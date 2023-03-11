Jenna Ortega Teases More ‘Horror' and Less Romance for Season 2 of ‘Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega is sharing her hopes for the next season of “Wednesday.”

Ortega appeared on “The Tonight Show” Thursday, March 9 to discuss her "SNL" hosting debut on March 11, her new movie “Scream VI,” as well as her hit Netflix series, which was renewed for a second season in January.

When Fallon asked Ortega what she would like to see happen in the upcoming season of “Wednesday,” the actor revealed what was discussed in the show's writers room.

“Everyone’s being really cool," she told the host. "I think we want to up the horror aspect of it a little bit and then get Wednesday out of her romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime.”

Ortega's comments on the new season and its potential focus on horror comes after the actor's recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. During the interview, she told Shepard she wasn't the biggest fan of the love triangle between Wednesday Addams, Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan).

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on ‘Wednesday,'” she said during the episode. “Everything that [Wednesday] does, everything I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense.”

Aside from the series, Fallon also spoke about the recent joint appearance Ortega made with Aubrey Plaza at the SAG Awards on Feb. 26. During the ceremony, the deadpan duo co-presented the award for best male actor in a television movie or limited series, delivering their lines stone-faced.

Talking to Fallon about the moment and the response from fans who wanted the two to collaborate on a project together, Ortega said, “I would do anything with her.”

“She’s another one of those people where everyone kept saying, ‘Oh, you remind me of Aubrey,’ or ‘Oh, you two should get together,’” Ortega explained. “And we just never did until we were backstage then. And she just looked at me and said, ‘Hey you! Get over here.’ She’s really cool.”

Ahead of her "SNL" hosting debut on Sunday, alongside musical guest The 1975, the actor has been asked to channel her stoic Wednesday Addams character for promos. In one of the viral commercials, the members of the comedy sketch group Please Don’t Destroy, who were all dressed in the character’s signature goth attire, asked Ortega to re-create her viral dance routine from the show.

In another promo, Ortega delivered a cheerful introduction alongside the four members of The 1975 and cast member Bowen Yang, smiling in the camera and saying, “Hi, I’m Jenna Ortega and I will be hosting ‘SNL’ this weekend with musical guest The 1975.”

After Yang asked what the actor was doing, she replied with animated hand gestures, "I’m being upbeat. You know, I don’t want people to think I’m like my character Wednesday.”

Yang told her to “cool it” because she was “freaking people out.”

“I can’t win,” Ortega said, defeated.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: