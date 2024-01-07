Kylie Jenner seemingly says ‘I love you' to Timothée Chalamet

Originally appeared on E! Online

Here's your golden ticket to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's PDA.

"The Kardashians" star and the "Wonka" actor looked all loved up during the 2024 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 7. Though the couple skipped walking the red carpet together, they were practically inseparable once inside the star-studded award ceremony. (Click here to see all the celeb arrivals.)

Throughout the evening, Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 28, shared multiple kisses while seated at their table. And during a commercial break, the pair were engaged in a deep conversation, with Jenner seemingly telling the Golden Globe nominee "I love you" in behind-the-scenes footage circulating on social media.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

As the Kylie Cosmetics mogul continued to chat with her boyfriend, she was seen playing with the necklace around his neck before reaching into his blazer.

Jenner and Chalamet's glamorous date night comes nine months after the two first sparked romance rumors. They made their first public appearance together five months later at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour L.A. stop.

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet: Romance Rewind

"That was great," Chalamet recalled of the date night in an MTV interview published in December. "Hard to be present."

Last month, Jenner—who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 23 months, with ex Travis Scott—and her mom Kris Jenner showed their support for Chalamet at the Los Angeles premiere of "Wonka." At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and the "Call Me By Your Name" actor looked "very cozy" during their night out.

The actress, 47, who is nominated for "The Morning Show" and "Daisy Jones & The Six," brought her eldest son Deacon Reese Phillippe as her date for the award show on Jan. 7.