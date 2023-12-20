Madonna thanks people who helped her through hospital stay and induced coma

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Madonna is reflecting on her recent health scare.

Six months after a serious bacterial infection landed her in the ICU, the "Material Girl" singer shared new details about the traumatic event, which included a 48-hour medically induced coma.

"There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital," Madonna explained during her Celebration Tour's Dec. 16 show in Brooklyn. "There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital."

"I don't even remember," she continued. "I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU."

After thanking her friend Shavawn, the Grammy award-winning singer added, "She saved my life."

Madonna, whose longtime manager Guy Oseary confirmed her hospitalization in June, shared that her Kabbalah teacher was among those who remained by her side in the hospital. "The only voice I heard was his," she admitted. "I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand.'"

The 65-year-old, who had rescheduled her Celebration Tour by a few months in the wake of her health scare, also opened up about her first moments after waking from the coma.

"There were a couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me," Madonna — who is mom to daughters Lourdes, 27 and Mercy, 17, 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella, as well as sons Rocco, 23, and David, 18 — noted, before joking, "By the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room."

"And I was thinking," she continued. "‘What if I left my children?' That would destroy me to leave my children at this moment in their lives. I wasn't thinking about me. I was thinking about them, and I was thinking about my mother and how scared she must have been to know that she was going to leave us all behind."

After several days in the hospital, Madonna continued to find strength in her family during her recovery.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," she wrote in a July 30 Instagram post, alongside pics of herself with Lourdes and David. "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect."

The "Vogue" singer also noted how grateful she was for her kids during her time of need.

"As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving," she continued in the sweet tribute. "But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

