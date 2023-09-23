Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley's ex, dead at 29

Former pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles, who was once engaged to Savannah Chrisley, has died in a road accident. He was 29.

The athlete-turned-Nashville real estate broker was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sept. 23. Police told local TV station WKRN that he was driving his Indian Motorcycle west on a street in a residential area when he traveled through a stop sign and struck the driver's side of a BMW SUV, which immediately stopped after the collision, while Kerdiles was transported to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

Investigators also told the outlet there were no signs of impairment on behalf of either driver and no charges are anticipated against the BMW driver.

Kerdiles had shared a photo of himself riding an Indian Motorcycle on his Instagram Stories a few hours before the accident. He captioned the pic, his final post, "Night rider."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Following news of his death, Kerdiles received a tribute from his former NHL team, the Anaheim Ducks.

"We're heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning," they tweeted. "An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."

Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

Kerdiles was engaged to Chrisley, daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's second daughter, between 2018 and 2020. He also appeared on her family's reality show "Chrisley Knows Best."

The two remained close following their split. In August 2021, Chrisley told E! News, "Nic and I, we're in each others' day to day lives. We are at a point in our lives when we're learning so many different things and growing and we're just trying to find a balance, as well as just truly figuring out ourselves and what we want out of life, and just take it day by day."

Chrisley later moved on with another partner. This past March, she said on the "Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast that she was "dating someone," without offering more details. In May, Chrisley said on her "Unlocked" podcast that she recently dated country singer Nate Smith for several months.

She also said she and Kerdiles had "actually have reached a point to where we can be, like, civil with one another." She added, per People, "We both work in Nashville and the real estate market. We work on deals together and we are very cordial. So for that, I am grateful. And I'll leave it at that."

Chrisley has not commented on Kerdiles' death.

Weeks before his passing, Kerdiles visited his family and shared a photo of himself with his niece and nephew.

"Getting to go home this past weekend and seeing my family was something that I need more than I knew," he wrote on Instagram. "Time in this life goes by quicker and quicker each day."

He continued, "I will never again take the these days with them for granted and my advice is the same for everyone else. Love is unconditional, and it's rare to find in this world. I'm so thankful that I have parents, siblings, nieces and nephews that love me back the way they do. I've already booked my next trip back home and I cannot wait to see them again soon! Love you guys all so much!"