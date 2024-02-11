Reba McEntire shares why she's not ‘nervous' ahead of her Super Bowl national anthem performance

The NFL stars in helmets and cleats won't be the only ones heating up Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Country music legend Reba McEntire will also be on hand to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" just before the game.

"We’re prepared. We’re ready to go. You know, I’ve been singing the song for 50 years," McEntire told TODAY.com ahead of the game, noting that her pre-game performance on Sunday marks a special anniversary for her.

"This is my 50th anniversary since I sang (the national anthem) at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City in 1974," "The Voice" coach said.

"I’ve got my outfit picked out, thanks to Ralph Lauren," she added. "I’m really excited."

As for having jitters about performing at the big game, the "Fancy" singer told TODAY.com, "I’m not that nervous, because, you know, it's not about me when I sing the national anthem."

Whenever she sings the song, McEntire said she's thinking about "every man and woman around the world who has always fought for our freedom and continued to pray for peace."

McEntire's performance will kick off an all-star line-up of pre-game entertainment on Sunday. Oscar nominee Andra Day will perform the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing," while Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful" before the game.

The music will continue when Usher takes the stage to headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

As for who McEntire is rooting for, the "I'm a Survivor" singer is famously a "huge fan" of the Kansas City Chiefs. But she noted that the San Francisco 49ers are also a "great team," sharing compliments for quarterback Brock Purdy and his career trajectory.

"Brock Purdy, he is such a special young man," she said. "So young, and he was the last choice of the draft, and here he is making the Super Bowl."

She added that she's hoping Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's boyfriend, will be the Super Bowl amid her Grammys success and her ongoing "Eras Tour."

However, McEntire previously joked to TODAY.com that she was "devastated" over rumors of her relationship with Kelce.

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” McEntire said.

