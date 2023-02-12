Super Bowl LVII

Rihanna is Pregnant With Baby Number 2, Rep Confirms After Dazzling Super Bowl Halftime Show

The 34-year-old star made her long-awaited return to the stage during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII and immediately set the internet ablaze with both wows and speculation she may be expecting

By Charlotte Edmonds

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the 34-year-old is pregnant following her halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The long-anticipated performance was immediately met with speculation that the star was pregnant with her second child.

Sunday's show marked her first live performance since the 2018 Grammys. She gave birth to her first child, a son, with partner A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

