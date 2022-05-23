Ryan Seacrest Details ‘Embarrassing' Wardrobe Malfunction on ‘American Idol'

Ryan Seacrest revealed more than just the latest winner of "American Idol" during the show's season 20 finale on May 22.

The host admitted he suffered an "embarrassing" wardrobe malfunction during the May 22 season finale with viewers at home being able to see what he was working with beneath his pants.

"Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot," he joked on the May 23 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." "There was just panic about it, and we changed it."

As it turned out, after kicking off the live show, his longtime stylist Miles Siggins alerted him to the issue. "We go to commercial and he says, 'Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear,'" Seacrest recalled to co-host Kelly Ripa. "I said, 'What do you mean we need to change my underwear?' "

And since he didn't have a backup pair on hand, Siggins offered Seacrest his own. "He says, 'Don't worry, I got mine,'" the 47-year-old said. "He's English, so he has shorter, tighter ones. They were tight, elastic underwear."

After all, there was no time to explore other options. "It was in the middle of a live show," he explained. "We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner and I'm literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on."

He added, "It was the first for me for a live show. Anything for the show. It's a family show. Thank you Miles."

And just like that, the show goes on. He later announced that viewers crowned Noah Thompson their "American Idol" champ over fellow finalists, HunterGirl and Leah Marlene.

Seacrest's underwear debacle comes just two months after Idol judge Katy Perry suffered her own wardrobe malfunction on the show. As the pop star performed an impromptu version of her hit song "Teenage Dream" on the March 29 episode, she split her pants down the backside seam.

As her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan laughed on, Perry playfully quipped, "Can I get some tape."

