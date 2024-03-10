Scarlett Johansson does ‘scary mom' impression of GOP Sen. Katie Britt during ‘SNL' cold open

Scarlett Johansson performed a hilarious impression of Sen. Katie Britt's GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Saturday night, poking fun at the Alabama senator's demeanor and controversial comments on migrants.

The "Saturday Night Live" cold open started with an impression of Biden's State of the Union, with cast member Mikey Day playing the president.

After a hilarious reenactment of Biden's interaction with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the sketch quickly moved to Britt's GOP rebuttal, with the "Black Widow" star taking on the leading role.

"I have the honor of serving the great people of Alabama," Johansson as Britt said. "But tonight, I'll be auditioning for the part of scary mom."

"And I'll be performing an original monologue called 'This Country is Hell,'" Johansson joked.

Johansson as Britt then described her character as "not just a senator," but also a "wife, mom and the craziest b**** in the Target parking lot."

Johansson as Britt then does what she described as a "pivot out of nowhere into a story about sex trafficking."

"And rest assured, every detail about it will be real," she added. "Except the year, where it took place and who was president when it happened."

Johansson was alluding to Britt telling the story of how she chastised the Biden administration's border policy by telling a story of how she met a woman at the U.S.-Mexico border who said she was raped thousands of times while being sex trafficked by cartels, but the rapes did not occur in the U.S. or during the Biden administration, according to the Associated Press.

Johannson then went on to poke fun at the kitchen background Britt used for the rebuttal, saying that kitchens are where families have the "hard conversations."

"Like the one we'll have tomorrow about how mommy freaked out the entire country," the "Jojo Rabbit" star quipped.

Johansson as Britt ended the mock rebuttal with a hilarious attempt to reassure the American people.

"To the American people who struggling right now, know this: We hear you, we see you, we smell you," Johansson said. "We're inside your kitchen right now looking through your fridge. And what's that in your top shelf? Migrants."

Johansson is married to "Saturday Night Live" cast member and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost, who made light of Britt's rebuttal as well during his mock newscast, joking the rebuttal was actually from her one-woman show called "A Britt Much."

"It's the play critics are calling, 'Is she ok?'" Jost added.

The couple married in 2020 and welcomed their son, Cosmo, the following year.