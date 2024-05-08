Jason Kelce reveals the one person he ‘wouldn't allow' on stage if he was roasted

Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” had viewers doubled over in laughter. It also got Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis Kelce, thinking about who they would want to roast them if the opportunity presented itself.

“If I was picking who to roast me, I would pick people that like I would have no problem getting into a fistfight with, like family members,” Jason Kelce said on the May 8 episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

However, he drew the line at one person very close to him — his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“The one person I wouldn’t allow on the stage is Kylie because she knows way too much,” he said. “Cannot allow that.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Jason Kelce would not want his wife roasting him. (Credit: Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

“I mean, every day I’m getting roasted by Kylie. I don’t need her to go up on stage and do that,” he added.

Travis Kelce, meanwhile, had a list of people that’d he be more than willing to fire zingers at him.

“Well, Santino’s one of my favorite comedians of all time and I think he would f------ deliver,” he said, possibly referring to Andrew Santino, who recently appeared on “New Heights.”

“Dave Chappelle is the all-time great. Kevin Hart. I would love Kevin to go up there and just f------ rip me in half,” Travis Kelce continued before praising Hart for the work he did on Brady’s roast.

He also mentioned Nikki Glaser, who drew raves for her performance at Brady’s roast.

“Nikki Glaser’s f------ hilarious. If I did a roast, you would have to get Nikki up there,” Travis Kelce said.

Nikki Glaser (right) didn't hold back while making fun of Tom Brady (left) during Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady." (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce also singled out well-known roaster Jeff Ross, who had one joke at the roast that viewers speculated might have rubbed Brady the wrong way.

“I met Jeff Ross out in L.A. at one of the Comedy Stores out there,” he said. “Yeah, he actually hosts roast battles between comics and I was able to kind of be a part of and judge one of them and had a f------ blast with him,” he said. “So it’d be an honor to get roasted by Jeff but yeah, maybe that day will come.”

As for the Brady roast itself (which featured the seven-time Super Bowl champ firing some jokes at the Chiefs), Travis Kelce was impressed, saying it was “unbelievable.”

“Everybody involved, hats off,” he said.

“I’ve been in tears the whole last day, just watching the clips and everything. I wasn’t able to actually watch it live," Travis Kelce continued. "But I tell you this man, I commend everybody because nobody seemed to get their feelings hurt. It just looked like everybody was having fun with it. But at the same time, man, that s--- had me rolling.”

Jason Kelce echoed the sentiment, although he isn’t exactly onboard with the idea of a roast.

“It was pure entertainment and I’m really happy they did it, but I just do not get the roasts. I don’t understand why people do them. Maybe I take myself too seriously,” he said.

Jason Kelce said it was fun to watch and see the turnout.

“The best part about was how many just iconic NFL and celebrities, just of immense stature that were there. Not to mention just the entire Patriots dynasty showed up for Tom,” he continued.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: