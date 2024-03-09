See Travis Kelce show off his ‘signature' dance move to ‘Karma' at ‘Eras Tour' in Singapore

Travis Kelce is back to support Taylor Swift on her “Eras Tour.”

After Kelce traveled to Australia at the end of February to watch Swift perform in Sydney on the international leg of her tour, he made his way to Asia to attend back to back shows at National Stadium in Singapore.

The Super Bowl champion captured the attention of Swift’s fans on social media for his reaction to the singer’s lyric change in her song “Karma.”

The cheeky line change originated in November 2023 at a show in Argentina with Kelce in attendance as the singer changed the line from “Karma is the guy on the screen / Coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me.”

In a video shared by Lara Chan on the social media site X, Kelce was spotted backstage at the stadium during Swift’s last song for the night on March 8. After Swift sang the changed lyric, the NFL star threw his hands in the air and began to wave his arms and sway his hips to the beat as he danced to the final chorus of the song.

The video was reshared on a fan account for Swift and Kelce, garnering a wide array of reactions from fans, including some users pointing out his “signature” dance moves to the song.

“Never beating proudest boyfriend ever allegations!!!!” one fan wrote on X.

Another fan responded to the caption on the post which read “THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS,” adding, “You mean the first lady of Eras tour?”

Taylor Swift performs during her "Eras Tour" on March 2, 2024, in Singapore.Ashok Kumar / Getty Images

Swift performed at National Stadium again on March 9 for her final show in Singapore and her last show until the “Eras Tour” resumes on May 9 in Paris. Kelce was in attendance and was spotted by fans supporting the “Cruel Summer” singer in a video shared on X.

The football star also appeared to exchange friendship bracelets with a fan backstage at the show in another video shared on social media, a staple at Swift's tour.

Kelce’s trip to Singapore comes amid a whirlwind travel schedule. Earlier this week, he was in Philadelphia to support his brother, Jason Kelce, when he announced his retirement from the NFL.

While Swift may have been on stage performing her hours-long setlist spanning her entire career, Kelce was also a fan favorite on social media for his supportive behavior during the show.

One fan account captured the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dancing while Swift performed a hit from “Reputation” during one of the six concerts she’s hosting at the venue.

“Travis Kelce and friends vibing to ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’” the post on X read.

“Travis in his Rep Era ,” someone wrote on another post on X while Kelce grooved along to “...Ready for It?”

“Travis Kelce at Taylor’s fifth Singapore show tonight!” another fan account captioned a photo of Kelce.

Another clip, purportedly after the show, captured Swift racing into Kelce’s arms to give him a hug and a kiss.

“SCREAMING,” one fan shared in response to the video on X.

“they’re so end game,” another replied.

“She’s in love, she’s in love and she’s doesn’t care who knows it!” one person posted.

Kelce’s friend Harry Clark shared a video to his Instagram story on March 8, showing off a wristband from the tour, while tagging his location as National Stadium. He also posted a video of Swift singing onstage, captioning it by writing, “GO TAY TAY.”

Travis Kelce goes to Australia with Taylor Swift

Last month, the superstar tight end was with Swift when her tour took her to Australia. Before her concerts, the pair went to the Sydney Zoo. Kelce said it was an amazing experience.

“It’s a wild ride, but I will tell you this: Australia? Did not disappoint. It was amazing over there,” he said on the March 6 episode of the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with his brother.

He also said the concerts there were something to behold, comparing them to the shows she did in November in Argentina.

“Sydney did not disappoint,” he said. “I’m pretty sure the crowds over there are — they’re already rowdy. The Australians are pretty rowdy. They like to have a good time. I like to have a good time.

“They were just like a little bit louder than the Argentinian crowd. And I was not expecting that because Argentina was so f------ loud, and they were, they were into it. And so was Sydney. Taylor is very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get. Shout out to Australia for showing up, showing out.”

Travis Kelce sees Taylor Swift in Argentina

Kelce has a handle on Argentina because he saw her perform in Buenos Aires, the first of the three international trips he took to see Swift on her "Eras Tour." She infamously kissed him after a show, which set off a frenzy because the couple had not yet officially gone public with their romance at that time. Swift publicly discussed their relationship for the first time in December when Time magazine named her the Person of the Year.

During her Nov. 11 show, Swift also changed the lyrics in “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen/ Coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/ Coming straight home to me” — something she also did in Australia and again in Singapore.

