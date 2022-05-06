‘Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Debuts New Romance 5 Months After Jason Oppenheim Split

Chrishell Stause is no longer on the market.

Just months after the "Selling Sunset" star, 40, split from boss Jason Oppenheim, she revealed during the show's reunion, aired on May 6, that she is now in a relationship with non-binary Australian singer G Flip.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," Stause told host Tan France. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

As Stause explained, she met G Flip while starring in their untitled music video. In a clip from the project, Chrishell is seen sharing a kiss with the "GAY 4 ME" singer.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video," Chrishell shared. "And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first, of course I was like yes, let's do that."

Stause's new romance comes five months after she and Oppenheim, 45, called it quits. "Selling Sunset" viewers saw their relationship -- which was made public in July 2021 -- play out on season five of the Netflix reality show. But ultimately the two ended things because they had different views on wanting to start a family.

"Jason was and is my best friend," Stause shared on Instagram in December, "and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

But even after their breakup, as Oppenheim noted during the reunion, he's still taking time to process their "difficult" ending.

"It's been a few months, but I'm still just going through stuff," he said, through tears. "There was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult breakup."