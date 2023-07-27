Shakira had a hilarious reaction when a rat photobombed her music video shoot

Whenever, wherever, Shakira and rodents are not meant to be together.

The singer proved just that when she shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at her music video shoot for "Copa Vacía," which showed a rat getting a bit too close for her comfort.

Dressed as a pink-haired mermaid, Shakira was seen lip-syncing to the Manuel Turizo collab while laying on a pile of garbage in a video posted to Instagram July 25. When the furry creature started creeping around her face, the 46-year-old let out a high-pitched shriek and quickly moved away, revealing that a pink wig was glued to the floor to make her hair appear more voluminous.

Shakira wrote in the caption, translated from Spanish, "Things that happen even to mermaids."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Initially released in June, the music video starred Shakira as a mermaid who's been taken from the ocean. At one point in the visuals, she was seen kept in a glass tank — something that also proved to be an issue on set while filming.

"The fish tank broke, the set began to flood, and they had to take me out of there," Shakira recounted to Primer Impacto, per Hola!. "I couldn't go out because I had a mermaid tail, and I couldn't climb out."

The "Hips Don't Lie" artist said she eventually had to be lifted out by a crane.

"Every man for himself," she quipped. "Good thing it was just an anecdote, and I'm here to tell it."

"Copa Vacía" is the fourth single Shakira has released this year. Previously, the Colombia native opened up about how she's been leaning on music in the aftermath of her breakup from Gerard Piqué, with who she shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

"It's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it," she told Elle in September. "I think everyone has their own processes or their own mechanisms to process grief or stress or anxiety. We all go through stuff in life. But in my case, I think that writing music is like going to the shrink, only cheaper."

Shakira added, "It just helps me process my emotions and make sense of them. And it helps me to heal."

Shakira is catching some waves and shredding the gnar!