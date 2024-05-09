Celebrity News

Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Jon Stewart to premiere new podcasts in early June

Jon Stewart will do a podcast called “The Weekly Show,” according to Comedy Central

By Associated Press

Some stars known for their work onscreen — Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson and Jon Stewart — are entering into the world of podcasts.

Danson and Harrelson have signed up for “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes),” which will be launched June 12 by SiriusXM.

The title, of course, is a reference to their years together on the NBC sitcom “Cheers,” and to the fact that Harrelson’s participation is more limited. He’ll be on with Danson “when he can find him,” SiriusXM said.

The podcast will consist of their conversations with the likes of Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Conan O'Brien, Nick Offerman and others.

on Stewart will be hosting ‘The Daily Show’ on Mondays through at least the 2024 election cycle.

Stewart, who returned to Comedy Central's “The Daily Show” earlier this year to host once a week, will do a podcast called “The Weekly Show,” according to Comedy Central. It is expected to launch in early June.

The podcast sounds like an extension of the television show, with guests and deeper dives into issues, according to a description by MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks.

“After much reflection, meditation and prayer, I have decided to extend my work week to two days,” Stewart said.

