‘The Crown' Casts Dominic West's Real-Life Son as Prince William

"The Crown" has found its Prince William!

Dominic West, who will take over as Prince Charles on the next season of the Netflix show, will get to act alongside his real-life son Senan West, 13, who will play a young Prince William.

Variety, which first reported the news, said West impressed producers after he submitted an audition tape through his agent. The outlet also shared some details about what fans can expect from the next season of the royal drama.

Senan West will play a teenage Prince William and will be featured in the final episodes of the season. It's unclear whether the show will depict the death of Princess Diana. William was 15 when his mother died in a car crash in Paris with her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed.

Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in the next season. The show recasts its actors every two seasons to reflect the members of the House of Windsor getting older.

Queen Elizabeth will be played by Imelda Staunton in the season, while Jonathan Pryce will play the Duke of Edinburgh.

Variety reported that Khalid Abdalla, who starred in "The Kite Runner" will also make an appearance as Al Fayed on the new season.

