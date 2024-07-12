What you need to know about ‘The Office' fan convention in Miami this weekend

Everyone in the conference room!

It's time for a Michael Scott-like meeting to inform Floridians of everything they should know if heading to the Miami Airport Convention Center this weekend for "The Reunion" -- a fan convention for "The Office."

Nearly 30 cast members from the hit show will be in attendance, headlined by Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute.

Fans can get autographs, take photos with their favorite characters and participate in a variety of events -- like panels, trivia sessions, cosplay contests, a Saturday night comedy show and a pretzel eating contest hosted by Stanley (Leslie David Baker).

“The Office” had the Dundie Awards. “The Reunion” has the Fundie Awards, a ceremony that will take place at the conclusion of each day to celebrate the winners of the day’s cosplay, trivia, pretzel-eating contest and more.

"If you're an 'Office' fan, this is the place you've got to be," said Arnold Cuervo, co-founder of "The Reunion." "It's once in a lifetime."

As far as attendee behavior at the convention, just follow the advice of Dwight: "Whenever I'm about to do something, I think, 'Would an idiot do that?' And if they would, I do not do that thing."

Here's everything you need to know about attending "The Reunion."

Mike Gavin Fans pose with Rainn Wilson at "The Reunion" in Chicago.

When is "The Reunion"?

"The Reunion" will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 at the MACC.

Where do I park?

Self parking and valet parking is available for a fee at the Miami Airport Convention Center, according to the MACC website.

Is there a shuttle bus to the convention center?

Free shuttle buses run from Miami Airport to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel next to the Miami Airport Convention Center from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find more information about the shuttle bus pick-up areas on the MACC website.

What time do doors open?

Once doors open, expect fans to walk in like Stanley on Pretzel Day. VIP badge-holders can enter at 10 a.m. General admission ticketholders can enter at 11 a.m.

Lines may start to form early, too, so best to get there ahead of time. Or as Dwight says, “Five minutes ahead of schedule. Right on schedule.”

Where do I pick up my tickets?

VIP and Weekend Pass holders can begin picking up their badges on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the main entrance to the MACC. Pre-purchased single-day admission tickets are e-mailed to attendees.

Will tickets be sold at the door?

Yes, until they sell out. Single-day general admission tickets cost $79.95 for Saturday and $49.95 for Sunday. A two-day pass costs $99. Children under the age of six are free.

Various VIP packages are available. Gold VIP ($499.95) includes perks like one-hour early entry, express line access for autographs and photo ops and VIP seating for all events, including a main-cast panel. Silver VIP ($369.95) does not include VIP seating. Bronze VIP ($249.95) does not include VIP seating or express line access.

Admission tickets, and tickets for autographs and photos, can be purchased in advance at reunioncon.com.

Can I dress up as a character from the show?

Of course. Cosplay is encouraged, but remember, identity theft is not a joke....

Mike Gavin Max Spaeth, 11, of Teaneck, N.J. dressed up as Kevin Malone from "The Office" and met actor Brian Baumgartner at a fan convention for the hit show.

Can I bring a bag?

Book bags, purses and diaper bags are permitted but will be searched by security prior to entry.

Which cast members from "The Office" will be at "The Reunion"?

It's going to feel as if Dunder Mifflin Paper Company opened a Miami branch.

Headliners include Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), who will both be attending both days. Other main cast members appearing Saturday and Sunday include Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson), Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson), David Denman (Roy Anderson) and Andy Buckley (David Wallace).

Also set to attend both days will be Tim Meadows (Christian), Bobby Ray Shafer (Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration), Kelen Coleman (Isabel Poreba) and many more guest stars.

How do I buy autograph and photo op tickets?

VIP and admission tickets do not include autographs, selfies or photo ops. Those tickets must be purchased separately in advance or the day of the event. Rainn Wilson autograph and selfie tickets must be pre-ordered online prior to the event. Autographs and selfies can be paid for at other celebrity guest's tables, but most are cash only. Discount combos for autographs and selfies are also available.

Professional photo ops can be purchased on the website or in person the day of.

Can I bring my own item to get autographed?

A Jell-O mold with a stapler inside signed by Rainn Wilson? A photo of Sprinkles the cat signed by Angela Kinsey? A bottle of booze signed by Kate Flannery? A Dundie Award, Funko Pop, poster, photo or cast-signed item? Yes to all!

Cast members will autograph almost anything, just no weapons or other harmful or offensive items.

Free 8x10 photos will also be available at each guest's table, if needed for an autograph.

Kate Flannery - who played Meredith on "The Office" - recreates a scene from the show with a fan during a photo op.

How many people can be in my photo op?

Up to four people can be in a professional photo op with a celebrity guest. Head to the photo op area no more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled time. Photo ops include an 8x10 print and a high-resolution digital download.

What kind of photo ops can I take?

Take a professional photo alongside your favorite character from “The Office” or recreate scenes from the show with the cast members who were in them. The full photo op schedule is available on the “Reunion” website.

Pose with Rainn Wilson next to Dwight Schrute's maroon Pontiac Firebird Trans AM. Recreate the scene where Michael Scott hits Meredith with his car by sitting in the driver's seat of a PT Cruiser as Kate Flannery lies sprawled on the hood. Play the drums while David Wallace (Andy Buckley) plays the keyboard wearing his yellow "Suck It!" sweatshirt.

Stand between Rainn Wilson and Angela Kinsey when "Monkey" and "Possum" reunite for photo ops.

Or just take a group photo with the whole gang: Dwight, Angela, Stanley, Meredith, Toby, Oscar, Creed, Jan, Roy and David Wallace. Tell everyone Michael, Jim and Pam were out of the office that day.

Kristan Gillis has 23 tattoos celebrating her favorite TV show, "The Office." Watch Gillis show her tattoos to Rainn Wilson at the "The Reunion" in Chicago and see what all 23 look like.